Mayor Inaugurates Open-Air Theatre At KL Rao Park

VIJAYWADA: In a symbolic finale to her five-year tenure, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi on Tuesday inaugurated an open-air theatre at KL Rao Park in Chittinagar in Vijayawada.

Addressing a gathering, the mayor said the facility was developed at a cost of ₹17 lakh to provide citizens with a recreation space. She said the park, which was damaged during the Budameru floods, had been restored and upgraded.

Officials said redevelopment works worth about ₹35 lakh were taken up, including construction of a walking track and modernisation measures. The project included installation of ramps, improved linings and reconstruction of steps to enhance accessibility and durability.

Bhagyalakshmi said she had assumed office on March 18, 2021, and completed her tenure on March 17, 2026. She said it was a matter of satisfaction to conclude her term by dedicating a public facility to citizens.

“It gives me immense satisfaction to have fulfilled my responsibilities to the best of my ability, right up to the last day in office,” she said.

Executive Engineer (Parks) Prabhakar and VMC engineering staff were present.