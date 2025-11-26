Mayor, Husband And Kotamreddy Camp Trade Charges In Nellore

NELLORE: Political friction intensified in Nellore on Tuesday after mayor Potluri Sravanthi criticised the no-confidence motion moved by TD leaders, saying it was unfair to portray her as an obstacle to development. She maintained that all corporation works were progressing smoothly and that no files were pending with her, countering allegations made by deputy mayor Roop Kumar Yadav.

Sravanthi further claimed that supporters of Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy had intimidated a youth backing her, and urged the coalition government leadership to intervene. She accused the MLA of harassing her family.

Her husband, Jayavardhan, alleged that although he had worked with Kotamreddy for 13 years, he was now facing pressure from him. He accused the MLA of high-handed behaviour and claimed their associates were being threatened. He also alleged that Roop Kumar Yadav had been trying to remove Sravanthi from the mayor’s post for several years.

Responding to the remarks, TD cluster in-charge Nookaraju Madan Kumar Reddy defended Kotamreddy, stating that the MLA had played a key role in elevating Sravanthi to the mayoralty and supporting her politically. He denied the allegations of harassment and accused the mayor and her husband of making statements for political gain. He further alleged irregularities within the corporation and claimed the couple was targeting Kotamreddy after being denied re-entry into the YSRC.