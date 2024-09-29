Matchmaking Visit Leads to Robbery in Parvathipuram Manyam

Visakhapatnam:A matchmaking event in Parvathipuram Manyam district took a shocking turn when the would-be groom, Lakshman, allegedly robbed the house of his prospective bride's family. The incident occurred on July 26 at the home of Kandhi Manamma in Peddha Bondapalli, where she had a meeting with relatives to discuss a marriage proposal for her daughter.

During the matchmaking visit, Manamma showed her gold jewellery to Lakshman's family and then placed it in a drawer for safekeeping. After spending the night at another relative's house, Lakshman and his brother Nag Mahesh returned to Manama’s home the next morning and left shortly after. It was only after their departure that Manamma discovered her jewellery and cash, totalling approximately Rs 5 lakh, were missing.



Suspecting the foul play, Manamma reported the incident to the police. A thorough investigation revealed that Lakshman, the groom-to-be, had a criminal history, including involvement in a murder during a robbery. Subsequently, the police apprehended him and he confessed to the crime during interrogation and returned the stolen items. The police registered a case and the investigation is going on.

