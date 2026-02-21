Massive Rush in Andhra Pradesh for Government Jobs, Including Contract Ones

Kurnool: The demand for government jobs in Andhra Pradesh has reached unprecedented levels. Even contract and outsourced posts of the government or public sector organisations are attracting thousands of applications.

Officials say the response is so overwhelming that scrutinising applications is taking several days. On an average, not less than 50 applications are being received per post, reflecting the intense competition for the government and allied sector jobs.

Even overqualified candidates are applying for entry-level and low-paying positions. In the recent recruitment of teachers for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), over 400 postgraduates applied for the posts of cooks. Data entry operator posts received applications from MCA and engineering graduates. M. Tech degree holders applied for ITI-level posts.

While applying for an instructor’s post in a KGBV, Sukumar, a BCA graduate from Alur in Kurnool district, cited limited private sector opportunities.

In the interim, Power minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has announced recruitment for 1,687 posts. These include energy assistants 581, junior linemen 1,084, and linemen 22. There is expected to be a run for these posts too. A large number of highly qualified candidates are expected to compete for these posts.

The rush is equally visible in medical recruitment. A large number of applications have been received for the posts of Ayush doctors, including homoeopathy and Ayurveda categories.

In allopathic medicine, there is heavy competition for general posts.

However, specialist and super-specialist doctors are reluctant to join government medical colleges and hospitals. Doctors qualified in general surgery, general medicine, orthopaedics and ophthalmology, as well as super-specialties, such as neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology and gastroenterology, prefer the private sector. “We have good outpatient flow and surgeries in our nursing homes. Why should we join a government hospital,” remarked a senior doctor in Kurnool.

Recruitment Response

Category – Posts – Applications Received

KGBV, Kurnool – 77 – 8,912

KGBV, Nandyal – 56 – 7,500

Homoeopathy doctors – 26 – 1,219

Ayurveda doctors – 36 – 1,086

Upcoming Recruitment – Power Department

The Power Department is set to announce large-scale recruitment shortly. The details of the proposed vacancies are as follows:

Category Number of Posts

Energy Assistant -581

Junior Lineman -1,084

Lineman -22

Total Vacancies 1,687