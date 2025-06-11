Massive Celebrations Planned to Mark Year’s Achievements of Alliance Government in AP

Vijayawada: The TD-led alliance government is organising a state-level meeting ‘Suparipalana-Swarna Andhra Pradesh’ at Velagapudi in Amaravati on Thursday to mark the completion of a year of its rule.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu would address the gathering and explain his government’s future plans. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, ministers, legislators and other dignitaries would be present.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued GO-Rt-1137 to conduct the state-level Suparipalana-Swarna Andhra Pradesh on June 12. If the weather condition is a hurdle in Velagapudi, the venue would be shifted to Murali Resorts at Poranki on the outskirts of Vijayawada city.

Meanwhile, the chief minister listed the achievements of the government so far, including the NTR Bharosa pension increase under which it distributed Rs 2720 per month to 64 lakh people. This involved a total distribution of 34,000 crore a year.

The government has fulfilled its first signature promise by issuing a DSC notification with 16,347 posts and implemented another promise of Deepam-2 that involved free distribution of three gas cylinders. Under this, the CM said, one crore cylinders have been delivered so far, with a money-spend of Rs 2684 crore.

The other achievements of the government were the repeal of the Land Titling Act, filling of potholes on roads by spending Rs 1200 crore so far and repairing 20,000km of roads. The GO-217 that harmed the employment of fishermen has been repealed and Rs 259 crore provided to them as part of the Rs 20,000 crore financial assistance under the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme.

As many as 203 Anna canteens were reopened and another 61 such were ready to open. There would be daily free food distribution in 21 major temples. The garbage tax was abolished and 83 lakh metric tonnes of garbage was removed.

Some 55,57,525 metric tonnes of grain was collected after the present government came to power. A sum of Rs 13,584 crore was paid to 8,50,342 farmers. The government also paid Rs 1674 crore it owed to grain farmers within two months after it took power.

The present government claims to have attracted investment of Rs 4.95 lakh crore through 6 SIPB projects. With this, 4.50 lakh jobs are possible. The foundation for the NTPC Green Energy project worth Rs 1.85 lakh crore was laid in Anakapalle district, the LG Electronics industry came up with an investment plan of Rs 5000 crore in Sri City and the Reliance compressed biogas plants came up with a`65,000 crore project.

A financial assistance of`5,000 crore came from the Center for Amaravati constructions. The Centre also released Rs 12500 crore for the Polavaram project besides a central package of Rs 11,400 crore for the steel plant and Rs 5,000 crore for the Orvakal and Kopparthi industrial estates. A railway zone was granted to Visakhapatnam and the construction work begins soon.

Other achievements were the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Anakapalle that promised an investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore, an agreement for the BCCL Refinery in Ramayapatnam worth Rs 96,862 crore, the launch of MSME parks in 175 constituencies, for which work started in 42 places so far.

The present government’s free sand policy boosted the construction sector while the drip equipment distribution scheme was launched again with a 90 per cent subsidy for farmers.

The other major achievements were a new liquor policy to ensure quality liquor, the launch of the WhatsApp Governance Mana Mitra app that covers 350 types of government services, the spend of Rs 3800 crore on the Handreeniva canal expansion in a single year, the revival of 73 out of 94 centrally sponsored schemes, the lifting of GST for handloom weavers, the start of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs at five places in the state, an agreement with TCS and land allotment in Visakhapatnam, an agreement with Google, land allotment for Quantum Valley in Amaravati, the sanction of the 57km railway lines for Amaravati with a spend of 2245 crore.