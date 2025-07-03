Massive Boost to Agricultural Power and Solar Energy in Prakasam District

Nellore: In a notable push towards rural electrification and clean energy, Minister of Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced a major expansion of agricultural power connections and rollout of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana during his visit to Markapuram in Prakasam district on Thursday.

The minister revealed that the government has already provided 45,000 agricultural power connections and recently approved an additional 25,000 connections to support farmers across the district.

Each connection, costing the government approximately Rs 2,600, aims to ensure that farmers receive nine hours of free electricity daily, a move expected to significantly ease the burden on the agricultural community.

Alongside this, the minister highlighted the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, under which 10,000 solar units would be allotted to every Assembly constituency.

The initiative offers free solar panels to SC and ST families, while the BC beneficiaries would receive a Rs 20,000 state subsidy in addition to central government support.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony for a Rs 3.90 crore 33/11 kV substation in Eluru village, Ravi Kumar emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing low voltage issues and ensuring uninterrupted power supply across Prakasam district. He noted that six substations have already been sanctioned for the district as part of this effort.

“Our aim is to empower both farmers and rural households by expanding access to reliable power and promoting solar energy,” the minister said.

With a blend of traditional and renewable energy initiatives, the government’s strategy is aimed at fostering long-term sustainability and resilience in Andhra Pradesh’s power sector, Ravi Kumar claimed.