Massive Arrangements for PM Modi's Amaravati Visit

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary Vijayanand on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati this month to formally re-launch the capital construction works in Amaravati.

He advised the officials to ready the ground in 50 acres for the PM’s visit. The same area was used earlier for the launch of the P-4 programme. Officials would prepare a list of officials who worked for the previous visit of the PM, and utilise their services this time too. There would be separate arrangements for VVIPs, VIPs and the people.

The PM’s visit schedule and date are yet to be released.