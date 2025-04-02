 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Massive Arrangements for PM Modi's Amaravati Visit

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 April 2025 11:30 PM IST

The PM Modi's visit schedule and date are yet to be released

Massive Arrangements for PM Modis Amaravati Visit
x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary Vijayanand on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati this month to formally re-launch the capital construction works in Amaravati.

He advised the officials to ready the ground in 50 acres for the PM’s visit. The same area was used earlier for the launch of the P-4 programme. Officials would prepare a list of officials who worked for the previous visit of the PM, and utilise their services this time too. There would be separate arrangements for VVIPs, VIPs and the people.

The PM’s visit schedule and date are yet to be released.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh AP news AP Special News Amaravati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X