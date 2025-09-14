Mass House-Warming Ceremonies To Hand Over 3 Lakh Completed Houses: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh is speeding up the completion of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to meet the March 2026 deadline set by the Centre.

Naidu directed the housing department to ensure that all houses under construction are handed over to beneficiaries without delay.

At the upcoming collectors’ conference on Monday, the Chief Minister would issue the schedule on expediting the housing works so that the deadline fixed by the Central government is strictly adhered to.

Naidu asked the officials to complete at least 2,000 houses per day to achieve the target. “The government would organise mass house-warming ceremonies, with plans to hand over three lakh completed houses shortly,” he said.



He said district collectors would conduct weekly reviews and inspect layouts to ensure work progress. District-level targets have been issued, with October 15 set as the next milestone for completion in certain areas. Housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy is currently reviewing the work progress with officials and construction agencies, while special chief secretary Ajay Jain is holding daily web conferences with district collectors to monitor on-ground works.

Parthasarathy stated that after the state’s alliance government came to power, additional financial support was extended to SC, ST and BC beneficiaries, with Rs 50,000 over and above the Centre’s Rs 1.8 lakh and state’s Rs 25,000 subsidized loan. The beneficiaries from these groups total 5,98,710 -- including 1,57,383 SCs, 45,766 STs and 3,73,204 BCs.

The housing minister said, “The government has allocated Rs 3,219 crore towards these additional benefits. The housing colonies under construction are being provided with essential infrastructure, including power, water and roads. The government is also leveraging schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission to supply protected drinking water.”

He stated, “While the previous government completed 6.70 lakh houses in five years, we have readied 2.86 lakh houses since assuming power.”

Housing project managing director Shiva Prasad is holding meetings with local officials and contractors to resolve bottlenecks. Special officers are being deployed district-wise to supervise field-level activity. Coordination with central government officials is also being intensified to facilitate timely release of funds and clearances.