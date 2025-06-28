Mass Defection From YSRC To TD In Nellore Rural

Nellore: A large group of leaders and workers from the Opposition YSRC in Nellore Rural have resigned and joined the ruling TD on Saturday, marking a major shift in the local political landscape.

MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy welcomed the huge number of supporters led by former corporator Turaka Anita and Turaka Suri, from the 30th Division into the party fold at the TD office here.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said, “In the coming days, more leaders and workers from YSRC will join the TD. We are united in our mission to strengthen the party in Nellore Rural.”

He added, “We will stay connected with people at every level and work hand-in-hand with local residents. By coordinating closely with TD leaders across divisions, we aim to encourage more such impactful new entries into the party.”

This wave of support was also attended by cluster in-charges, co-cluster in-charges, and division presidents from the 30th and 31st divisions of the TD, along with several leaders and activists.