Mass copying in APOSS SSC exams: Ten teachers suspended, four students debarred

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations have come under scrutiny after officials uncovered widespread malpractice at certain examination centres in Nellore. Cracking down on irregularities, regional joint director of education (RJD) Lingeswara Reddy suspended ten teachers and debarred four students for their involvement in mass copying.

During a surprise inspection on March 19 at TRR Government Junior College and Sri Chaitanya School in Kandukur, the RJD found evidence of organised misconduct. At TRR College, where 94 students were writing the exam, officials observed that all candidates had completed their papers within half an hour, with identical answers. Investigations revealed that slips containing answers were circulated inside the examination hall.

In response, four invigilators, a chief superintendent, and a department official were suspended for failing to prevent the malpractice. Similarly, at Sri Chaitanya School, students were found exchanging answer sheets. Two invigilators, the chief superintendent, and a department official were also suspended for inaction. Additionally, four students were debarred from the examinations.

The RJD stated on Thursday that an inquiry committee has been constituted to examine the incidents in detail, and further action will be taken based on its findings. He reiterated that strict measures would continue against those facilitating unfair practices to uphold the credibility of the examination system.

“The APOSS SSC exams are meant to provide a second chance to students who could not complete their education through regular schooling,” the official said, stressing the importance of maintaining their integrity.