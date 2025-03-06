Masala Vada added to TTD’s Anna Prasadam menu at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced masala vada to its Anna Prasadam menu, offering it free of cost to devotees at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala.

The initiative was formally launched on Thursday by TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, accompanied by TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhury.

"The decision to add masala vada to the Anna Prasadam menu was made after I assumed office and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal, allowing its inclusion in the daily offerings,” he added.

Prepared without onions and garlic, the vadas adhere to traditional practices, using lentils, green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, coriander, mint, and anise. A trial run was conducted on January 20, during which 5,000 masala vadas were served to devotees. “Feedback was collected, with many pilgrims appreciating the taste and welcoming the addition,” Naidu said.

TTD will now serve 35,000 vadas daily at the Annaprasadam centre from 10:30 am to 4 pm. Naidu stated that plans are in place to gradually increase this number to meet growing demand.