Marooned family rescued from Anantapur TV tower area

Anantapur: Anantapur One Town police, along with fire crew, rescued five members of a family whose house got marooned in the flooded TV tower area in Anantapur following heavy rains. Rescue personnel reached to the rooftop of the house using ladders of fire tenders and brought down members of the family. The TV tower and nearby colonies got inundated due to flash floods after Panadameru channel overflowed on Tuesday morning. People abandoned their houses and took shelter in a nearby temple on a higher ground. However, a five-member family chose to climb to their rooftop for safety. On receiving information, Anantapur SP Jagadish directed One Town police and fire brigade to rescue the family.

A shepherd Boya Lavanya complained that she lost more than 70 of her sheep after water flooded the shed they had been herded at Bandameedipalle in Rapthadu mandal. Lavanya is a widow with two children who lost her husband a year ago. Reports of crops being lost have been reported from both Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts.



