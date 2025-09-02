Markfed Purchases 4,817 Quintals Of Onions: Official

Kurnool: The state government has extended support to onion farmers by purchasing 4,817 quintals of onions at Rs 1,200 per quintal through Markfed over the past three days at the Kurnool Market Yard.

The agriculture marketing commissioner M. Vijaya Suneetha, along with officials, reviewed the procurement process at the market yard on Tuesday and directed the authorities to ensure that farmers do not incur losses.

She said that the heavy rains in August had damaged onion crops. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had instructed the horticulture and marketing departments to take immediate steps to support the farmers. As part of these efforts, Markfed procured 212 quintals on Sunday, 1,525 quintals on Monday and 3,080 quintals on Tuesday. In the same period, traders purchased only 233 quintals.

In total, 5,846 quintals have been procured through Rythu Bazars and Markfed. The commissioner said that authorities are taking all necessary steps to purchase the remaining 3,400 metric tonnes of onions still with farmers in the fields.

She advised farmers to keep onions in the field until they reach full size, to dry them properly, grade them carefully, and then bring them to the market.

Joint director Ramanjaneyulu, Market Yard secretary Jayalakshmi and others took part in the review of the procurement process.