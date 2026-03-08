Markapuram Cops Rescue Man From Suicide Bid

Nellore: In a swift response, police in Kambham rescued a 29-year-old man who attempted to end his life near a railway track on Friday night.

The man, identified as L. Gautham from Krishna district, had been staying in Kambham for the past three months. Distressed due to personal reasons, he reportedly sent a message to a friend around 9.47 pm on March 6, indicating he was about to take an extreme step.

Alerted by his friends through the 112 emergency helpline, the police control room informed Kambham sub-inspector A. Shivakrishna Reddy. Using technical tracking with the help of the IT Core Team, the police traced Gautham’s location and rushed to the railway tracks near Kambham railway station, preventing the attempt in time.

Police counselled Gautham and later handed him over safely to his family members.

V. Harshavardhan Raju commended the Kambham police, control room staff and IT Core Team for their prompt and coordinated action.