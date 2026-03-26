Markapuram Bus Tragedy Unveils Travails of Migration, Bonds With Home

Nellore: The major bus accident near Markapuram on Thursday has not only left families shattered but spotlighted a deeper, often overlooked reality—compelled migration of thousands in rural Andhra Pradesh.

Most of the passengers in the bus belong to Udayagiri constituency, where migration is hardly an exception but a way of life. Area MLA Kakarla Suresh said between 15–20 per cent of the constituency’s population is regularly travelling in search of livelihood to states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Most of them are masons and daily wage labourers, driven by lack of local employment opportunities.

Despite the distances, their connection to home remains strong. “They make it a point to return for festivals and family occasions,” the MLA pointed out, underlining the emotional bond these migrant workers maintain with their native villages.

This constant movement of people has created a bustling, informal transit network. Every day, more than 20 private buses operate from towns like Vinjamuru, Kaligiri, and Pamuru to destinations, such as Kamareddy, Jagtial, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad, as well as metro cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. These buses, alongside state-run RTC services, are a lifeline for migrant workers.

This lifeline turned fatal for several passengers aboard the ill-fated bus. MLA Suresh revealed that 10 members of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community from Udayagiri had been among those traveling. Of them, six are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Ongole, three are being treated at the Area Hospital in Markapuram, and one person is missing.

The migrants’ story extends beyond Andhra Pradesh. In Jagtial district, thousands of workers from Andhra Pradesh—primarily masons and labourers—have built temporary lives while working on construction projects. Private travel operators confirm that buses frequently shuttle workers between these regions.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of risks faced by migrant workers—people constantly on the move, balancing survival in distant cities with an unbreakable bond with their roots.