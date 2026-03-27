Markapuram Accident: Bus Owner, Driver Arrested

Markapuram: In a major development in the Markapuram bus tragedy case, Andhra Pradesh police have arrested the private travel bus owner, Harikrishna Reddy, and the driver, Yuvaraju. Fourteen passengers, including a five-month-old infant, were killed and 28 were injured on Thursday after a private bus collided with a gravel-laden tipper near Rayavaram village on the road leading to Podili, triggering a massive fire. There were 41 people in the bus at the time of the accident, which was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagtiyal in Telangana.

Reports state that the bus driver was at fault prima facie as he had allegedly veered onto the wrong lane and collided with the tipper. The bus driver responsible for the accident had taken the steering wheel only half an hour ago, prior to the disaster, while the other driver had driven from 5 pm on Wednesday till 5 am Thursday. The driver absconded after the accident, leaving the passengers to their fate.

Police apprehended the driver near Pamuru mandal at Kanigiri, and are slated to bring the driver to Markapuram Police station on Friday for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the bodies of victims will be handed over to their families after DNA profiling, with samples from 14 bodies sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Vijayawada and reports awaited. Police are coordinating with forensic experts to expedite the process and ensure that the mortal remains are returned to the respective families at the earliest.