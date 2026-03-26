Markapuram Bus Accident: Driver Remains Untraceable

Hyderabad: The police said the private travel bus driver is absconding after the vehicle collided with a gravel-loaded tipper in Markapuram district on Thursday.

Fearing that the locals would attack him holding him responsible for the incident, the driver could have escaped after the incident. The cleaner was also missing from the spot, according to police.

The preliminary probe into the incident indicated that the bus accident took place because of driver’s negligence. The driver apparently lost control while negotiating a curve and in the process collided with the tipper.

At least 10 people were killed and about 18 injured in a bus fire accident. The victims were burnt alive. Police said some passengers sustained minor injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, while officials continue to collect further information.

Rescue teams are working to identify the victims and gather details of their relatives, who will be informed once verification is completed. The police said that some bodies are still believed to be trapped inside the bus, which caught fire following the accident, making retrieval operations difficult.