Markapuram Bus Accident: Diesel Tank Exploded Due To Collision Impact

Karimnagar: A horrific road accident claimed the lives of 14 early on Thursday near Rayavaram in Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh. The tragedy occurred when a high-speed private travel bus, enroute from Jagtial to Vinjamuru collided head-on with a tipper truck near the local slate quarries.

According to sources and preliminary police reports, the impact of the collision caused the bus's diesel tank to burst, instantly engulfing the vehicle in flames. Most passengers were in a deep sleep when the accident occurred.

The force of the crash jammed the bus doors, leaving those inside trapped as the vehicle turned into a fireball. Despite their desperate cries for help, ten individuals were burnt alive before they could escape.

The primary cause of the accident is suspected to be the excessive speed of the bus. Witnesses stated that the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn near the quarry area and crashed directly into the oncoming tipper. The bus was reduced to a charred skeletal frame within minutes.

Emergency services, including fire tenders and police personnel, rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze. While ten bodies have been recovered, several others who sustained critical burn injuries were shifted to a nearby government hospital.