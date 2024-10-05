Maritime Exercise 'Malabar 2024' to commence from Oct 8 in Visakhapatnam, have participation from Quad nations

Visakhapatnam: Maritime Exercise Malabar 2024 is set to commence on October 8 in Visakhapatnam. The exercise, which is hosted by India this year, will also have participation from Quad nations, which include Australia, Japan, and the US.

The exercise will take place in two phases, beginning with the Harbour phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by a sea phase.

A 'Distinguished Visitors' Day' is also planned for October 9 2024 during the Harbour Phase, during which the delegations from all four nations, would be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. The exercise will also feature a Joint Press Conference as part of the Harbour phase, co-chaired by heads of delegations from all participating countries.

Notably, Exercise 'Malabar', which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the United States and the Indian Navy, has now evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding, and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing MR, fighter aircraft and helicopters. While Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the United States Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Japan will join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class Destroyer.

The special Forces from all four nations will also be participating in the exercise.

Malabar 2024 will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE).

Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defence exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain.

Malabar 2024 is expected to be the most comprehensive version of all editions so far, incorporating complex operational scenarios.