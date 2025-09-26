Margani Bharat Slams Nandamuri Balakrishna
He pointed out that 282 social media activists had been arrested, 822 served notices and 86 jailed on false charges in the past one year.
Vijayawada: Former MP Margani Bharat on Thursday slammed Telugu Desam MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s abusive language against YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly. “His conduct is disgraceful. A breath analyser test appears necessary before Balakrishna is allowed to enter the House,” he the former MP remarked. Bharat launched a scathing attack on the TD-led coalition government, alleging it is crushing democracy with illegal arrests and turning Andhra Pradesh into a police state.
He pointed out that 282 social media activists had been arrested, 822 served notices and 86 jailed on false charges in the past one year. “This is state-sponsored terror against citizens who are questioning this government,” the former MP charged.
He condemned the humiliation of Dalit activist Pulisagar in Rajahmundry, who had been allegedly locked half-naked in a cell for posting images of damages caused due to floods.