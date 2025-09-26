Margani Bharat Slams Nandamuri Balakrishna

Vijayawada: Former MP Margani Bharat on Thursday slammed Telugu Desam MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s abusive language against YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly. “His conduct is disgraceful. A breath analyser test appears necessary before Balakrishna is allowed to enter the House,” he the former MP remarked. Bharat launched a scathing attack on the TD-led coalition government, alleging it is crushing democracy with illegal arrests and turning Andhra Pradesh into a police state.

He pointed out that 282 social media activists had been arrested, 822 served notices and 86 jailed on false charges in the past one year. “This is state-sponsored terror against citizens who are questioning this government,” the former MP charged.

He condemned the humiliation of Dalit activist Pulisagar in Rajahmundry, who had been allegedly locked half-naked in a cell for posting images of damages caused due to floods.

