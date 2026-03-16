March 19 Application Deadline for PG Admissions at YVU

Kadapa: Students aspiring to pursue postgraduate courses at Yogi Vemana University (YVU) have been advised to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET)-2026 on or before March 19. Director of Admissions T. Lakshmi Prasad said candidates who have completed their degree as well as those appearing for their final-year examinations are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted through the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The university is offering 29 postgraduate programmes, and applicants may choose courses according to their eligibility. Students were advised to complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute inconvenience.