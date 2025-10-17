Manyam's 'Fortress of Waterfalls' Welcomes Visitors

Visakhapatnam: The Moganali Waterfall in Manyam district is open to tourists, with full amenities and a focus on tribal-led development. The announcement was made by district collector Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday.

Located near Tadikonda in Gummalakshmi Puram mandal, the site was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of the government whip and Kurupam MLA Toyaka Jagadeeswari.

The collector, who performed a puja and purchased the first entry ticket, flagged off a celebratory bike rally and opened local stalls run by tribal entrepreneurs.

He said the district, rich in natural beauty, is a “fortress of waterfalls,” and the administration is working to make each of these accessible.

Facilities at Moganali now include pagodas, stairs, slides, swimming areas and snack stalls. Visitors can also purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables. A tribal deity has been installed to enhance the cultural experience. Plans are under way to introduce adventure sports, including rope-assisted rock climbing and child-safe swimming zones.

Reddy highlighted the active role of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in cleaning the site and launching shops. All vendors have been registered under the entrepreneurship programme, with further support planned through PMEGP loans.

He said tribal youths and SHG members would be prioritised for employment across all tourist sites.

To ease access, local bikers will transport tourists from nearby bus stands. The bikers would be certified and listed on the district's website. A tourism control point would also be set up.

MLA Jagadeeswari expressed the hope that the upgraded site would attract visitors from afar. She proposed similar development at other waterfalls in the district.

Joint collector Yashwanth Reddy, local sarpanches, officials and community members also took part.