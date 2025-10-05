Manyam Farmers Devastated As Cyclone Destroys Harvests In Komarada

Visakhapatnam: Farmers in Antivalas village, part of the Devkona panchayat in the Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, are suffering significant crop losses due to heavy rains and strong winds. The storm's relentless rain and fierce winds have destroyed entire harvests, leaving many families in distress.

Huika Rama Rao, a local farmer, reported that cashew orchards, maize, tomatoes, papayas, bananas, and cotton fields have been completely destroyed. “Everything we harvested has turned to mush,” said U. Kantamma, another affected farmer. “We urgently need the agriculture and revenue departments to assess the damage and compensate us for every acre lost,” Kantamma said.

On Sunday, CPM district committee member K. Sambamurthy visited the cyclone-hit fields. He confirmed that floodwaters have inundated not only Antivalas but also several tribal villages across Komarada mandal. The storm has damaged rooftops and caused the collapse of homes, including those built with asbestos sheets. Sambamurthy urged revenue department officials to respond swiftly, calling for emergency support in the form of drinking water, sanitation, and medical care for both tribal and non-tribal communities.

Venkatesh Bodiya, leader of the Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham, described the situation as dire. Farmers are in despair. Their hard-earned harvests have been ruined,” he said.

Although agriculture department officials have begun visiting affected areas, farmers, including Venkatesh, Sujatha, Raju, Padma, and Santosh Satyavati, stressed the need for faster and more comprehensive relief measures.



