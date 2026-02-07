Manyam District Turning Into A Waterfall Tourism Hub

Visakhapatnam: A new chapter is unfolding in Parvathipuram Manyam, with visitors thronging the district’s waterfalls cascading down the rugged hills, redefining the region’s identity and economy.

Once primarily known for its terrain, Parvathipuram Manyam has now emerged as a vibrant tourism hub, thanks to the vision of district collector Dr. N. Prabhakar Reddy. The collector has brought into spotlight the district’s hidden natural wealth. Over time, this has drawn unprecedented attention. Officials report that three lakh visitors have arrived in just three months to see the waterfalls, a record-breaking surge that has transformed the area’s economic prospects.

Since taking charge, Dr. Prabhakar Reddy has focused on ensuring that tourism is not merely about sightseeing, but also about creating livelihoods. He has developed the 10 waterfalls at Lodda, Tatikonda, Nallarayiguda, Neelam Valasa, Dalaivalasa, Adaparai, Shikaparuvu, Mettuguda, Kusha, and Kushaloya with infrastructure and safety measures, before launching campaigns to promote them.

In the process, Lodda Waterfall in the Kodama panchayat of Salur mandal has become the crown jewel for tourists. With water cascading over nearly 100 feet amid lush greenery and a cool climate, Lodda is attracting crowds from across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, cementing its status as a premier tourism destination.

Officials believe that Kushaloya will soon rival Moganali and Shikaparuvu waterfalls in popularity. The Moganali Waterfall near Tadikonda, already famous, has been upgraded with facilities ranging from food stalls and fruit sales to swimming arrangements and rope-assisted climbing. Plans are underway to introduce adventure sports, making the site more appealing for thrill-seekers.

Another rising attraction is the Neelamvalasa Waterfall in Pachipenta mandal. Nestled in dense forests and surrounded by hills, it offers a serene environment for nature lovers, adventure travellers, and photographers. Development work is in progress to enhance accessibility, while preserving the peaceful atmosphere that has become its hallmark.

To make tourism more interactive, authorities are taking measures to install QR code boards at major intersections. These will offer visitors instant information about each waterfall. Tribal youth are being trained as trekking guides, along with free first aid training, to ensure safety.

A dedicated website is also being developed, allowing tourists to book meals and accommodation in advance, signalling a shift towards organised and sustainable tourism.

“By providing basic infrastructure, ensuring safety arrangements, and promoting these waterfalls through social media, the influx of tourists has increased unexpectedly,” collector Prabhakar Reddy said, pointing to the strategy behind the tourists’ surge.

Officials maintain that the impact is already visible. Employment opportunities have expanded in tribal areas, with locals working as guides, vendors, and service providers. Improved road connectivity has brought remote villages closer to mainstream development. Officials are launching campaigns to ensure plastic-free zones towards safeguarding the environment.