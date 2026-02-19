Manyam Collector Pushes for 100% Normal Deliveries

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district collector N. Prabhakar Reddy has set a target for all government hospitals in the district to achieve 100 per cent normal deliveries.

Speaking during a video conference review meeting on Thursday with joint collector C. Yashwant Kumar Reddy, engineering officials and medical officers, the collector directed the District Community Health Society (DCHS) to organise hospital-wise training programmes with senior gynaecologists to encourage normal deliveries.

He asked doctors to scientifically analyse the reasons behind caesarean cases and take proactive steps to prevent avoidable surgeries.

The collector instructed all healthcare facilities, including the district hospital, area hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to aim for A+ grade status, with special focus on underperforming hospitals.

He emphasised that all medical equipment must remain fully functional and should not be shut down over minor technical issues.

On infrastructure and ambience, the collector said hospitals should feel welcoming and pleasant from the moment a patient enters. He suggested beautification drives, colourful boundary walls, nurseries with flowering plants and green bio-fencing.

He also announced plans to make the district’s hospitals fully paperless, with all operations carried out online.

Further, the collector called for village-level awareness campaigns on government healthcare services and encouraged youth participation through the Manyam Helping Hands initiative, with volunteers serving at least three times a month.