Manyam collector promotes Savara art by himself learning it

Visakhapatnam: Leading by example, Parvathipuram Manyam district collector A. Shyam Prasad has himself started learning the Savara tribal art, a traditional painting style intrinsic to the region.

Demonstrating his commitment to promote the district's rich heritage, he has sought guidance from skilled artists Gautham of Gummalakshmipuram and Raju of Seethampet. The collector practises the art whenever his schedule allows it, earning praise from the tribal community, which appreciates his genuine enthusiasm.

Shyam Prasad took over as Parvathipuram Manyam district collector on July 7, 2024. Determined to highlight Parvathipuram's uniqueness, he launched the "Swachh Sundara Parvathipuram" programme. The initiative aims to beautify the district, beginning with its headquarters, by cleaning littered areas and incorporating Savara tribal art in public spaces.

The collector organised an awareness drive among arts and crafts teachers from local schools for incorporating Savara tribal art within the school environment and transforming community halls into vibrant functional spaces. He underlined that Savara art encapsulates the lifestyle and values of tribal communities.

An art gallery has been established at the collectorate as part of the "Sundara Parvathipuram" to highlight the district's uniqueness for future generations.

“The beauty and cultural depth of Savara art reflects the soul of tribal community. We must preserve and promote this heritage to keep our traditions alive,”