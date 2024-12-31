Manyam Aims to Be Anemia-Free in 2025

Visakhapatnam: Nearly 80 per cent of the pregnant women in Parvathipuram Manyam district are anemic, said district collector A. Shyam Prasad on Tuesday while reviewing the developmental activities ahead of the New Year. The collector added that among them, 40 per cent of the cases are serious.

“We are aiming at making the district anaemia-free in 2025. Anemia action committees were already formed at the village level and officers have been appointed to adopt the pregnant women. Awareness camps were being held to stress the importance of locally available food and changing lifestyle habits,” he said.

Additionally, a ‘Girl Child Development Fund’ was created in the district for people to donate voluntarily to control anemia. A hostel for pregnant women was established at Seethampeta. Another achievement was the introduction of container-based hospitals (Giri Vaidya Arogya Kendra) the first of its kind in the state.