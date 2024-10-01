Manohar starts subsidised dal, sugar sales at ration shops

VIJAYAWADA: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday launched supply of subsidised toor dal and sugar to public distribution system (PDS) cardholders through ration shops in the Tenali constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government has made arrangements to distribute one kg of toor dal and half kg of sugar to 1.48 crore PDS cardholders across the state.

Manohar underlined that from Tuesday onwards, a kg of toor dal will be supplied at the ration shops at a subsidised price of ₹67 per kg and half a kg of sugar will be made available for ₹17.

The minister pointed out that the NDA government, on instructions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, is working towards making essential items affordable for the common man.

In this regard, he said the government is selling at Rythu Bazaars throughout the state country variety of toor dal at an affordable price of ₹150 per kg, steamed BPT / Sonamasoori rice at ₹48 per kg, and raw BPT / Sonamasoori rice at ₹47 per kg.

Additionally, Manohar said the government recently distributed for free 25 kg of rice, one litre of cooking oil, one kg of sugar, one kg of toor dal, and two kg of onions and potatoes to families affected by the recent floods.