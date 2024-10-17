Manohar inaugurates bronze statue of Ratan Tata at Katuri Art Gallery in Tenali

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inaugurated a bronze statue of Ratan Tata, crafted by sculptors Katuri Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra, at the Katuri Art Gallery in Tenali constituency on Wednesday. The sculptors are also creating similar bronze statues of Tata, which will be installed in Surat and Mysuru.

Speaking at the event, Manohar lauded Ratan Tata for his numerous philanthropic contributions, including substantial donations and the establishment of various companies that have provided employment to thousands across India.



Manohar expressed his pride in inaugurating the statue of Tata in Tenali, a creation by Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra. He also mentioned that, inspired by Ratan Tata, the Andhra Pradesh Government, under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, plans to set up the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati.



It is noteworthy that the statue of JRD Tata, former chairman of the TATA Group, was also designed by Venkateswara Rao and Ravindra and installed at Auto Nagar in the Vijayawada Industrial Estate premises.



