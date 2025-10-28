Manohar Directs Jana Sena Cadre To Lead Montha Relief Operations

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman and state civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday directed party leaders, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and cadre to take the lead in relief operations as Cyclone Montha approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.

During a teleconference with party representatives, Manohar said the cyclone, expected to make landfall near Machilipatnam with wind speeds exceeding 100 kmph, could severely affect several coastal districts.

“The government is fully alert. Party functionaries must cooperate with the administration and ensure there is no loss of life,” he said. Manohar instructed Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas to remain available at the ground level as per the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Emphasising the need to assist farmers, the minister announced that the government would provide tarpaulins free of cost to prevent crop damage. “Earlier, farmers received them at a 50 per cent subsidy, but the coalition government has now decided to supply them completely free,” he said.

To avoid disruption in essentials, the government will distribute November ration supplies in advance and ensure the adequate availability of petrol and diesel. “Jana Sena leaders must continue to help people even after the cyclone until normal life resumes,” Manohar said.

State tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, party general secretary and MLC K. Nagababu, and legislative council government whip Pidugu Hariprasad also attended the meeting.

Hariprasad urged the cadre to form volunteer groups to assist affected people and coordinate with local authorities. “Many are hesitant to move to relief centres, assuming the weather is calm, but the storm’s intensity will rise by evening. Work collectively to prevent casualties,” he advised.

Party leaders across districts were instructed to stay in their constituencies, monitor local relief works, and extend full assistance to the affected public.