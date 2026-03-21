Manohar Assures Adequate LPG Supply amid Booking Surge in AP

Vijayawada: After sudden surge in LPG bookings, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Manohar Nadendla urged citizens not to panic, assuring them of adequate stocks.

Speaking to reporters here, Nadendla said, "Andhra Pradesh has approximately 1.6 crore LPG gas connections on a regular basis, and thanks to the support from the Central government and the three oil marketing companies as deliveries are continuing uninterrupted.”

“We have been assuring the people of Andhra Pradesh that as of today, the deliveries are continuing uninterrupted. We have adequate stocks. We request that people not panic because the bookings have suddenly shot up," he said.

He stated that the state government is exploring options to educate people about alternative fuels like piped natural gas (PNG) in urban areas. "We are meeting the requirements and ensuring that the domestic gas supply is uninterrupted.

The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu specifically asked to look at options where people are educated and made aware of alternative fuels. “In urban areas, wherever we have pipe natural gas, we want people to use the opportunity and convert to the PNG system," the Minister added.