Manmohan Singh’s Vision Transformed AP Villages and Industrial Growth

Andhra Pradesh
Nagabhushanam Hoskote&K.M.P. PATNAIK
27 Dec 2024 11:39 PM IST
From NREGA to INS Arihant Singh left a lasting legacy in AP’s development
Then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh interacts with the Navy Officials as he visits Eastern Naval Command during his visit to Visakhapatnam in February 2008. then Minister of State for Mines T. Subbarami Reddy is also seen, K Murali Krishna)

Anantapur/Visakhapatnam: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s visits to Andhra Pradesh left a lasting impact, particularly through his initiatives aimed at empowering rural communities and boosting the state’s industrial and defence sectors. One of his most significant contributions was the launch of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA) in 2009 at Bandameedapalli in Anantapur district. The scheme provided guaranteed wages to farm labourers, particularly in drought-prone regions like Rayalaseema, preventing mass migration to cities during difficult seasons. This initiative has since helped numerous small farmers and rural families across the country.

N Raghuveera Reddy, former minister, recalled the importance of this scheme, noting that it allowed farmers and labourers to remain in their villages with secure wages, particularly during dry spells. The project remains a successful tool for addressing rural poverty and unemployment.

In Visakhapatnam, Singh’s impact is also significant. On July 26, 2009, he launched India’s first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arihant, at the Ship Building Centre, marking a milestone in the nation’s defence capabilities. This event, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, underscored India’s growing strength in defence technology. Singh’s presence in Visakhapatnam was a defining moment for the city’s industrial future as well.

Earlier, in May 2009, Singh laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which had a capacity of 6.5 million tonnes. Singh highlighted Visakhapatnam’s potential to become a special economic region and attract significant investment, including his support for an international airport and a Mass Rapid Transit System. These steps were crucial in shaping the port city into a major industrial hub.

