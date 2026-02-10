Mango Yield in Andhra Pradesh Expected to Be Fruitful This Year

Visakhapatnam: Mango yield this season is expected to be fruitful in Andhra Pradesh, as per the preliminary assessment made by horticulturists based on flowering of the crop.

Mangoes are grown to a large extent in Chittoor district, spread over 55,700 hectares, followed by Vizianagararam 35,000 hectares and Eluru 16,000 hectares. On an average, each hectare yields 10–12 tonnes.

District horticulture officer in Vizianagaram K. Chittibabu said mango is being cultivated over nearly 30,835 hectares, out of which 90 per cent orchards are in the flower-bearing stage.

“During the next 15 days, we will be able to tell what percentage of flowers will bear fruits,’’ Chittibabu told this correspondent on Tuesday. Vizianagaram district is known for producing some of the best varieties in Andhra Pradesh due to its favourable red soil and climatic conditions.

The popular varieties grown include Banginapalli (Benishan), referred to as the “King of Fruits ” in south India. It is the most widely grown variety, prized for its flavour, fibreless flesh and excellent export potential.

Other varieties are Suvarnarekha, known for its distinct colour and sweetness, Panukulu, Chinna Rasalu, Pedda Rasalu, Totapuri, Neelum and Pariya.

The Horticulture officer said serious efforts are being made to prevent pests from attacking flowers and later the fruit. He underlined that the department is encouraging use of fruit covers and sensitising growers about integrated pest management practices to get better yield and quality.

“We have organised 45 village-level training programmes on successful fruit harvesting. We have given fruit cover assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers,” Chittibabu said.

Chittoor district Horticulture officer P. Ramanjaneyulu said flowering has reached eight per cent of its growth this year. The yield would be around eight tonnes per hectare, little more than previous year.

Demudu, a farmer heading a group cultivating the fruit over 5,000 hectares in several mandals of Vizianagaram district, however, maintained that it is too early to assess the success rate.