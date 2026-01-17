Cricket & Community: Lokesh Plays at MPL, Grants ₹2.5 Lakh to Madrasa in Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh spent a packed day in Mangalagiri on Friday, combining sporting enthusiasm with community engagement and minority outreach.

The minister visited the Nara Lokesh Sports Complex at Bogi Estates on the Mangalagiri Bypass Road, where the fourth season of the Mangalagiri Premier League (MPL) cricket tournament was under way. He was greeted by Telugu Desam leaders and activists.



As part of the 27th day of MPL Season-4, the final match of the third round was played between the Vallabhaneni Venkata Rao Youth team and Vicky XI. Lokesh tossed the coin for the match, interacted with the players and played briefly, motivating the youngsters.



After Vallabhaneni Venkata Rao Youth won the toss and opted to bat, the minister stayed on to watch the match and later posed for photographs.



Lokesh visited the reconstructed Hazrat Ali Peerla Panja and madrasa in Ward 26 of Old Mangalagiri. He offered prayers along with Muslim religious leaders and announced a financial assistance of `2.5 lakh for development of the Peerla Panja and madrasa.



The minister was felicitated by community elders, underlining his message of inclusive development and communal harmony.

