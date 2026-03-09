Mangalagiri: Lokesh Lays Foundation for Retaining Wall at Rs.294 Crore

Vijayawada: Education minister N. Lokesh was on a stone-laying spree and inaugurated several developmental works in his home constituency of Managalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

He initiated the construction of a retaining wall at Sitanagaram Mahanadu in Tadepalli and unveiled the plaque. The retaining wall would come up on the downside of Prakasam Barrage, at a distance of 0.9km to 2.610km towards the right side of Krishna river.

The project cost is estimated at Rs.294.20 crore.

The minister, thus, fulfilled a poll promise he gave to his voters. The project was pending for decades. It got administrative sanction some time ago, following which the tender process was started.

The retaining wall is designed to withstand heavy floods in the Krishna, with water discharge reaching up to 15 lakh cusecs at Prakasam barrage. The wall can withstand earthquakes too, it is claimed.

Once the construction is completed, it would give major relief, from inundation, to nearly 50,000 people living in low-lying areas like Sundaraiahnagar and Mahanadu Colony. It would also be a protection wall to several principal areas in capital Amaravati and also to NH-65.

The minister inaugurated a community hall at Nulakapeta of Tadepalli, built with the CSR funds of Rs.65 lakh from Sriranga Foundation headed by P. Chandrakiran Reddy.

Lokesh also inaugurated the high-level canal lift irrigation scheme at Peda Vadlapudi village of Mandalagiri mandal, planned at an estimated cost of Rs.14.88 crore. He cut the ribbon and switched on the motors to release water through pumps.

The project is designed with a capacity to discharge 250 cusecs of water to irrigate 25,344 acres of land in Mangalagiri, Tenali and Ponnur Assembly segments. The minister, who had made a poll promise, fulfilled it by inaugurating the project.

The minister inaugurated a reconstructed building that would accommodate a rural library built at a cost of Rs.22 lakh at Penumuli of Duggirala mandal in Mangalagiri segment.

Lokesh also inaugurated a new building to accommodate an Anna Canteen built at a cost of Rs.61 lakh at Duggirala village. He along with the Akshayapatra served food to the people in the canteen.

Later, the minister unveiled the statue of former chief minister late N.T. Rama Rao at Revendrapadu village of Duggirala mandal in Mangalagiri segment.