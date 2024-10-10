Mangalagiri Kabaddi Tournament Inaugurated

Vijayawada:The Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Ravi Naidu, along with Jana Sena Mangalagiri constituency in-charge Chillaplli Srinivas Rao, inaugurated the ‘Pride of Mangalagiri’ state-level Kabaddi tournament on Wednesday in Mangalagiri. Fourteen men’s and an equal number of women’s teams are participating in the four-day tournament, which will conclude on October 12.

Speaking at the event, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu highlighted that the tournament is being organised with the support of Minister and Mangalagiri legislator Nara Lokesh. He announced cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 for the first, second, and third place winners in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Ravi Naidu also mentioned that the state government will soon introduce a new sports policy. He emphasised that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, is committed to developing sports infrastructure to international standards, enabling Andhra Pradesh to host international games and tournaments.