Manduva Logillu Traditional Homestays for Tourists in AP

Kakinada: Very old houses that are soil-made, tiled or Manduva Logillu are turning into new attractions for tourists in Andhra Pradesh. These would be offered as shelters to tourists, styling them as Home Stays under the state tourism department’s Back to Basics – return to nature -- concept.

Decades back, many dwelling units were erected in the form of huts, tiled homes, or as homes with mud walls and by using other natural materials for roofing etc. These homes are generally heat-resistant; offering a cool comfort to those who dwell in them.

Manduva Logillu is an ancient concept for building homes. Many rooms used to be constructed around a house and a big hole was arranged in the middle. Through this, rain water from the roof directly falls on the ground. This is a sight to behold. This also helps in raising the ground water levels.

In recent decades, concrete houses and buildings came up, more in urban areas. Many of the old houses have disappeared or are in disuse. In the rural areas of erstwhile Godavari districts, some old houses are still in use. These, though, are rare sights. Due to employment, business and other engagements, many families have migrated to urban areas after selling their houses. Some such houses remained unused.

The state government has taken note of this in its tourism policy-2025. It would encourage lining up of old houses for tourists, who can go and stay in these dwelling units for a few days or for weeks – and enjoy the traditional ambience.

Owners of many traditional houses are coming forward to provide these as shelters to tourists under the popular home stay concept. They are ready to refurbish these houses without losing their traditional charms. Old, they say, is gold. The tourism department would recognize these houses as home stays,” said Konaseema district tourism development officer Anwar Hussain.

Over 20 owners of old houses have offered their properties as home stays following new government guidelines on cleanliness and safety. One notable example is “Adabala Veeranna” Bhavan, an 80-year-old heritage building in Turpupalem village, transformed into a home stay by brothers Adabala Bhaskar Venkata Krishna and Adabala Yogeswara Appala Rayalu.

The building features eight rooms, two verandas, four washrooms, and a kitchen, serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, with traditional beds and a canopy cot providing a unique ambiance for tourists.

In Veeralankapalem village, Gokavaram mandal, Chinta Kiranbabi has converted his house into a homestay near key destinations like Rajamahendravaram airport and Bhupathipalem reservoir.

Traditional clay huts are also being built for tourists, accompanied by a vegetable garden offering fresh meals, including non-vegetarian options. Similar homestays are emerging in Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, and other areas. East Godavari tourism officer Venkata Chalam notes that homestay tourism is expected to grow due to its cost-effectiveness.