Mandeswara temple priestess urges AP CM to save her life

Kakinada: A priestess of the famous Mandeswara Swamy Temple at Mandapalli village in Kothapeta mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and human resources minister N. Lokesh to protect her and her two children’s lives.







A video released by her on social media in this regard has gone viral.In the video, the priestess accused two political leaders – S. Satyanarayana and T. Ramakrishna – of harassing and also physically attacking her.She charged that the two leaders have launched constructions on a site owned by her. Whenever she questions them, they are throwing her out of her own land.The priestess alleged in the video that when she lodged a complaint with police by dialling 100, there had been no response. She requested the state government to save her life and also protect her ancestral lands bequeathed to her and her two girl children.The priestess told Deccan Chronicle that if the two political leaders go on torturing her, she will have no alternative but to end her life. She explained that her husband had left home in 2009. Later, she obtained the share in the Archakatwam of the Mandeswara Swamy Temple through a court order.