Mana Mitra Brings Governance to Mobile Phones

Vijayawada: A simple “Hi” on WhatsApp is redefining the way citizens access government services in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government’s Manamitra WhatsApp governance platform has rapidly emerged as a flagship digital initiative, taking governance straight to people’s mobile phones and eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly stressed that the people should not have to scout around government offices for basic services. “We are living in a digital age. Technology has advanced tremendously. Through this, we are bringing governance closer to the people. No citizen should have to go around government offices to receive services. That is the government’s objective,” he said, urging citizens to make full use of Manamitra and save valuable time.

With the user base crossing 50 lakh, and more than 2.50 crore transactions already delivered, Manamitra has seen remarkable public adoption. From bill payments to downloading Pattadar passbooks, citizens can now complete essential tasks instantly, wherever they are. Even AP residents living outside the state are actively using the platform.

The Manamitra WhatsApp number — 9552300009 — has virtually become a household address. Citizens need only save the number and send a “Hi” on WhatsApp to access a wide range of services within minutes.

Several real-life experiences underline the platform’s impact. M. Kishore, a chartered accountant from Eluru working in Bengaluru, had to take leave and travel home just to pay property taxes. Now, he completes all such tasks on his mobile phone.

Sarala from Nadendla in Palnadu district, working in Hyderabad, no longer travels home for revenue services. She even recently booked Sri Sailam Mallanna Swamy darshan tickets through Manamitra. Suresh from Mamidipalem in Anakapalli mandal, who returns home late after work, now applies for certificates like OBC, directly on WhatsApp without taking leave to go to the government office.

Manamitra, conceptualised under the vision of IT and RTG minister Nara Lokesh, was officially launched in January last year. Within a year, public acceptance has grown rapidly. At present, over 900 services are available on the platform, with the number expected to cross 1,000 shortly.

Officials stated that the services span APSRTC bus ticket bookings, electricity, water and property tax payments, revenue and police services, welfare schemes such as Talliki Vandanam, and certificates including OBC, Income, EWS and Title-cum-Passbook.

They stated that revenue services have been simplified with facilities to download 1-B Adangal copies, e-Pattadar Passbooks, Encumbrance Certificates and complete property details. The officials added that temple services such as darshan and Arjitha Sevas bookings, along with e-Hundi offerings, are also available.

Birth and death certificate services are set to be added soon.