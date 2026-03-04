Man, Woman Found Dead In Forest Near Rapur–Chitvel Ghat Road

TIRUPATI: A man and a woman were found dead in a forest area near ninth mile on the Rapur–Chitvel ghat road on Tuesday in an alleged case of suicide. The deceased were identified as Alapaka Prasanna Kumar, 25, of Muthukur and M. Savitri, 24, of Chintalathopu village in Chittamuru mandal.

According to police, villagers from Pangili who had gone into the forest to collect honey noticed two bodies hanging from a tree and immediately informed the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Sudhakar. He, in turn, alerted the local police.

Sub-inspector Venkata Rajesh rushed to the spot along with his team and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Police found a handbag at the scene containing mobile phones, which helped them identify the deceased. Their family members were later informed about the incident.

During the inspection, police also found a two-wheeler and a bottle of pesticide near the bodies. Based on initial investigation, officers suspect that the couple might have consumed pesticide before hanging themselves from a tree branch using a chunni.

Police said Savitri was married and had two children. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the incident, sub-insepctor Venkata Rajesh said.