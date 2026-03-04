Man Shot Dead with Country-Made Gun in Chittoor

A youth was shot dead with a country-made gun in Tummindapalyam village of Chittoor district following a dispute between two friends.

The incident occurred while a group of youths were playing cards. An argument broke out between two friends, which soon turned violent.

The victim has been identified as Saikumar (24), while the accused is Dilli (26). Both are residents of Tummindapalyam village and were close friends.

In a fit of anger, Dilli allegedly used a country-made gun and shot Saikumar, killing him on the spot.

Further details are awaited.