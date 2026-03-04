 Top
Man Shot Dead with Country-Made Gun in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh
4 March 2026 5:25 PM IST

The incident occurred while a group of youths were playing cards. An argument broke out between two friends, which soon turned violent.

Representational Image

A youth was shot dead with a country-made gun in Tummindapalyam village of Chittoor district following a dispute between two friends.

The victim has been identified as Saikumar (24), while the accused is Dilli (26). Both are residents of Tummindapalyam village and were close friends.
In a fit of anger, Dilli allegedly used a country-made gun and shot Saikumar, killing him on the spot.
Further details are awaited.
DC Correspondent
