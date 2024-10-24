Man sentenced to two years jail term for selling drugs without license

Vijayawada: A man was sentenced to two years' imprisonment and fined ₹50,000 for stocking drugs for sale without a drug licence at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, on Thursday.

The case was initially detected by the then Drugs Inspector of Machilipatnam, G. Vijayabhaskar, in Koduru village, Krishna district, during the COVID-19 period in 2021. He filed a complaint against the accused, Addanki Murali Krishna, for violating the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The case was followed up by the current Drugs Inspector, B. Gopalakrishna, and the accused was convicted by the First Additional District Sessions Judge at Machilipatnam.