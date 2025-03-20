Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Son

Kurnool: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 for the murder of his three-year-old son. Ongole Principal District & Sessions Judge A. Bharathi pronounced the verdict on Thursday after hearing arguments from both parties.

According to the police, Shaik Khadervali, a mason from Yellaiah Nagar village in Cheemakurthy mandal, worked alongside his wife, Shaik Salma, and their son, Shaik Shahul. Khadervali frequently harassed his wife, suspecting their child’s paternity.

On November 30, 2018, he took his son on a motorcycle to Yerrakonda near Budawada, killed the boy and buried the body among the rocks.

When Khadervali returned home, he feigned ignorance when his wife asked about their son. After two days of searching, his wife and her brother discovered the child’s body at the murder site. Following their complaint, then-Cheemakurthy Sub-Inspector G.V. Chowdary registered a case. Ongole Rural police arrested Khadervali on December 8, 2018, and filed a charge sheet in court.