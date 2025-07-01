Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Sexual Assault Of Minor

KURNOOL: A special Pocso court in Kurnool district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl. If the fine is not paid, an additional six months of imprisonment will be enforced.

According to the police, the accused, Shaik Chand Basha, 21, a daily wager from Amaravati Nagar in Adoni town, lured the minor girl with promises of love and committed the offence. Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the Pathikonda Urban Police registered a case (Crime No. 64/2021) on February 7, 2021, under Sections 366(A), 376(2)(i)(n) IPC and Section 6 read with 17 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The then Dhone DSP Y. Srinivasa Reddy led the investigation, gathering comprehensive evidence and filing a detailed charge sheet in court. After examining all aspects and recording the witness testimonies promptly, the special Pocso court judge E. Rajendra Babu pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, convicting the accused.

Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil appreciated the swift work of the investigation teams, particularly Pathikonda DSP Venkatramaiah and Pathikonda Urban PS circle inspector Jayanna, who ensured the trial concluded in a short time. He also commended special public prosecutor C.V. Srinivasulu, investigating officer Y. Srinivasa Reddy, and Pathikonda court constable P.M.D. Hanif for their efforts in securing the conviction.