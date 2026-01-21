Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Exploiting Minor Girl

Visakhapatnam: A 20-year-old man who deceived and exploited a minor girl by promising marriage has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Providing details, SP A.R. Damodar said the Vizianagaram POCSO Special Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday, just over a year after the case had been registered.

Accused Singarapu Ajay, a resident of Gollapalli village in Bobbili mandal, has been found guilty of luring a minor girl from his village doing her intermediate at a college in Bobbili. The victim had been staying with her grandmother to pursue her studies.

Ajay manipulated the minor by professing love, threatening to commit suicide if she didn't reciprocate his feelings, and making promises of marriage. He then physically exploited and cheated the girl.

Based on the victim's complaint, Bobbili police station sub-inspector R. Ramesh registered a POCSO case on November 24, 2024. Then Bobbili DSP P. Srinivas Rao took up the investigation, arrested the accused, remanded him to custody, and filed a charge sheet in court.

POCSO court special judge K. Nagamani found the charges as proven against the accused and sentenced Ajay to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of ₹3,000. Additionally, the court ordered compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.