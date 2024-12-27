Man Saved by Kodavalur Police After Suicide Threat

Tirupati: Kodavalur police in Nellore district rescued a 30-year-old man from Markapuram, Prakasam district, who had informed his family of his intent to end his life due to financial distress.

On December 27, the man called his family, stating his plans. His family promptly alerted the police through Dial 112. Prakasam police tracked his movement towards Nellore and alerted Kodavalur police. A search operation led to intercepting a truck in which the man was travelling.

The man disclosed that debts incurred from cricket betting had driven him to despair. Despite being a B.Tech graduate, his addiction had led to financial ruin. Kodavalur police coordinated with Markapuram police to reunite him with his family at the Kodavalur station.

Clash Between Nellore and Chennai Students at VR Law College

A scuffle broke out at VR Law College, Nellore, involving local students and their counterparts from Chennai on Friday.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from ongoing harassment faced by a law student at the college. Seeking support, she contacted her friends in Chennai, who confronted the accused student at the campus. This led to a heated exchange, escalating into a physical clash.

Police intervened, detained the involved students, and provided counselling. College authorities have pledged to implement measures to prevent such incidents.