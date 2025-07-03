Man Reunited With Family After 31 Years In Kurnool

Hyderabad: Veeresh Janardhan, who was separated from his family in the early 1990s at age four, has finally reunited with them after 31 years in Adoni, Kurnool district.

Veeresh says, "My father's name is Janardhan, and my grandmother's name is Anjanamma. This much I remembered, and with these details, I started searching for my home. When I was about 4 or 5 years old, I was roaming around and somehow reached the Adoni station. I sat in a train from there, but I don’t remember where it went. Eventually, I reached Tamil Nadu, and someone took me to an orphanage there in 1994… I remembered Adoni, so I came here again to search for my roots. Someone suggested I go to the City News Channel. I approached them, they took my interview, and uploaded it to YouTube and their channel. I also went to the police station. They listened to my story and helped me a lot."

Sub-collector Mourya Bharadwaj says, "We verified the details and, based on Veeresh’s recollections, conducted a thorough investigation. He was satisfied and successfully identified his family. Within a short span, we traced his family. After nearly 30 years, he has finally found his roots."