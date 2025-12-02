Man Pushes Wife to Death in Palakollu

Kakinada: A man Tadi Sudhakar pushed his wife Radha, 36, to death from her Tidco apartment in Palakollu during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother Jammu Sai, Sudhakar is second husband of Radha. The couple have been married for seven years. Sudhakar is addicted to alcohol over which the husband and wife quarrelled frequently.

Radha objected to Sudhakar being drunk during the early Tuesday morning following which he pushed her down from the apartment, leading to her death. Sudhakar vanished from the spot thereafter.

West Godavari district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited the spot. He asked police officers to collect fingerprints from the spot as well as CCTV footage of the area.

The SP said Radha’s two daughters from her first husband, Bhavya and Varshitha, are eyewitnesses to the incident. Based on their statements, a case has been registered.

Special teams have been formed to search for the accused. Palakollu police registered a case and said Sudhakar will be nabbed soon.