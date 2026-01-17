Man Kills Woman, Assaults Her Daughter

Vijayawada: A man killed his partner in a live-in relationship and attacked her daughter following a family dispute at Kedareswarapeta’s Lane 8 in the early hours on Friday.

According to Ajith Singh Nagar police, the 38-year-old Md Hussaina was married 22 years ago and had a son and a daughter. She separated from her husband and lived with Sai Siva Kumar, the assailant, for the last 14 years.

Her daughter Sonu, 19, got married and soon divorced a year ago. The family was discussing plans to arrange a marriage for Sonu again. There arose some dispute on this and some other issues in the family complicated the matters.

Police said Sai Siva Kumar suffocated Hussaina to death with a pillow when she was asleep. Sonu noticed it and raised an alarm. She tried to run away but the accused threw a pestle at her, causing injury. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police booked a case and an investigation was started.