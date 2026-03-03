Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law in East Godavari

A man allegedly hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death following a family dispute in Bobbillanka village in East Godavari district on Tuesday. .

According to police, the accused attacked the two women with a sharp weapon during an argument at their residence. Both victims died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Local residents alerted the police after the incident. Officers rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that ongoing family disputes led to the gruesome crime. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.